Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh requests ECP to postpone NA-249 by-election over coronavirus fears

Says the number of cases is increasing in Karachi, Hyderabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh requests ECP to postpone NA-249 by-election over coronavirus fears
Listen to the story
The Sindh government has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the NA-249 by-election until the third wave of the coronavirus infections subsides. In its letter to the ECP, the Sindh government said that most of the cities in Pakistan were reporting a high positivity ratio and fatalities due to the virus. The by-election in the constituency is scheduled for April 29. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator last month. The Sindh government noted in its letter that the number of virus cases was rising in Hyderabad and Karachi. “The daily situation reports of last week show remarkable increase in positivity percentage rising from 3% to 7.8%, which is alarming,” it read. “The electoral campaign, gatherings, corner meetings and processions will definitely aggravate the situation.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the NA-249 by-election until the third wave of the coronavirus infections subsides.

In its letter to the ECP, the Sindh government said that most of the cities in Pakistan were reporting a high positivity ratio and fatalities due to the virus.

The by-election in the constituency is scheduled for April 29. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator last month.

The Sindh government noted in its letter that the number of virus cases was rising in Hyderabad and Karachi.

“The daily situation reports of last week show remarkable increase in positivity percentage rising from 3% to 7.8%, which is alarming,” it read.

“The electoral campaign, gatherings, corner meetings and processions will definitely aggravate the situation.”

 
Covid News government updates Karachi Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
NA-249 election date, NA-249 karachi areas
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.