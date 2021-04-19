Sindh requests ECP to postpone NA-249 by-election over coronavirus fears

The Sindh government has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the NA-249 by-election until the third wave of the coronavirus infections subsides.

In its letter to the ECP, the Sindh government said that most of the cities in Pakistan were reporting a high positivity ratio and fatalities due to the virus.

The by-election in the constituency is scheduled for April 29. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator last month.

The Sindh government noted in its letter that the number of virus cases was rising in Hyderabad and Karachi.

“The daily situation reports of last week show remarkable increase in positivity percentage rising from 3% to 7.8%, which is alarming,” it read.

“The electoral campaign, gatherings, corner meetings and processions will definitely aggravate the situation.”