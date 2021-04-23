Friday, April 23, 2021  | 10 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh markets to remain close on Fridays and Sundays

Home secretary issues notification

Photo: Online

Markets, businesses, and shops across Sindh will now remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. They will be allowed to operate from Sehri till 6pm.

The Sindh government, which had modified the days to Saturdays and Sundays, has rescinded its April 16 order on the recommendation of traders.

The notification has been issued by the home ministry’s additional chief secretary.

Sindh has so far reported 275,815 cases of the coronavirus along with 4,576 deaths.

The provincial government had earlier extended the coronavirus restrictions in the province till May 16.

  • Restaurants: Open-air eateries can serve meals from Iftar till 12am. After that, only takeaways and deliveries are permitted.
  • Medical storesclinicshospitalspetrol stations, and essential items shops to remain open.
  • Ban on all indoor and outdoor weddings.
  • All parkscinemas, and shrines will remain closed.
  • Social, political, cultural and sports events are prohibited.

RELATED STORIES

