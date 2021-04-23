Sindh markets to remain close on Fridays and Sundays

Markets, businesses, and shops across Sindh will now remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. They will be allowed to operate from Sehri till 6pm.

The Sindh government, which had modified the days to Saturdays and Sundays, has rescinded its April 16 order on the recommendation of traders.

The notification has been issued by the home ministry’s additional chief secretary.

Sindh has so far reported 275,815 cases of the coronavirus along with 4,576 deaths.

The provincial government had earlier extended the coronavirus restrictions in the province till May 16.