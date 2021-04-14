Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Sindh issues orders to detain TLP leaders

They will be kept at Malir prison for 30 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh issues orders to detain TLP leaders

File photo: TLP supporters are protesting in Karachi

Listen to the story
The Sindh home department has issued orders to detain three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leaders in Karachi under the Maintenance of Public Order, 1960. The leaders of the right-wing group, Maulana Abbas Qadri, Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi and Maulana Zain-ul-Abideen, will be detained at the Malir district prison for 30 days, the order read. It said the presence of these leaders “at any public place is likely to pose grave threat to the public safety and cause breach of peace and tranquility”. They will be detained for a period of 30 days from the date of their arrest. The orders to arrest TLP leaders come hours after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that the federal government had decided to ban the group under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The proposal will be tabled before the federal cabinet, Rasheed told reporters in Islamabad Wednesday. Supporters of the religious party took to the streets Monday afternoon after TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested by the Lahore police. Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities were blocked following his arrest, and people were stuck in traffic for hours. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters clashed with the police. Four people were killed during protests in Karachi’s Orangi and Korangi. A police officer in Lahore was killed during the demonstration while hundreds of others were injured.
