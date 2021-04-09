Sindh government changes Karachi’s Malir Expressway route

The Sindh government has changed the route of Malir Expressway in Karachi, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed Friday.

The people of Malir district demanded that the route be changed, Shah said.

He told participants of the meeting that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have approved it.

The meeting was attended by Local Bodies Secretary Najam Shah, Project Director Niaz Somro and the Malir deputy commissioner.

Shah instructed the project director to initiate development work on first phase of Lyari Expressway from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Quaidabad.

The Malir deputy commissioner told them that at least 400 to 500 houses are getting affected by the new route.

Shah instructed him to identify the areas where the government could provide homes to affected people.

Malir Expressway

On December 24, Bilawal Bhutto laid the foundation stone for the project. The four-lane expressway will run all along the Malir River from Hino Chowk near KPT Flyover to reach the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore via a link road.

It will be 39.3km long. It is being built, the government says, to provide a new route for traffic from the port to reach the highways.

The government is building it under public-private partnership of Rs28 billion. “[T]he provision of an exclusive, high speed access controlled corridor with modern facilities along the bank of Malir River is seen as an effective solution to link the new developments like the DHA City, Bahria Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar and other adjoining areas to the posh areas of Clifton and DHA Phases 1 to 8,” says the local government department’s report from October 2019.

The expressway would have six interchanges, six lanes, five bridges, five weigh bridges and 63 culverts and one underpass.