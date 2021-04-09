Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh government changes Karachi’s Malir Expressway route

Bilawal, Murad Ali Shah approve the new route

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Sindh government changes Karachi’s Malir Expressway route

A map showing Malir Expressway's proposed route. Created from government documents. SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has changed the route of Malir Expressway in Karachi, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed Friday. The people of Malir district demanded that the route be changed, Shah said. He told participants of the meeting that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have approved it. The meeting was attended by Local Bodies Secretary Najam Shah, Project Director Niaz Somro and the Malir deputy commissioner. Shah instructed the project director to initiate development work on first phase of Lyari Expressway from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Quaidabad. The Malir deputy commissioner told them that at least 400 to 500 houses are getting affected by the new route. Shah instructed him to identify the areas where the government could provide homes to affected people. Malir Expressway On December 24, Bilawal Bhutto laid the foundation stone for the project. The four-lane expressway will run all along the Malir River from Hino Chowk near KPT Flyover to reach the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore via a link road. It will be 39.3km long. It is being built, the government says, to provide a new route for traffic from the port to reach the highways. The government is building it under public-private partnership of Rs28 billion. “[T]he provision of an exclusive, high speed access controlled corridor with modern facilities along the bank of Malir River is seen as an effective solution to link the new developments like the DHA City, Bahria Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar and other adjoining areas to the posh areas of Clifton and DHA Phases 1 to 8,” says the local government department’s report from October 2019. The expressway would have six interchanges, six lanes, five bridges, five weigh bridges and 63 culverts and one underpass.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has changed the route of Malir Expressway in Karachi, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed Friday.

The people of Malir district demanded that the route be changed, Shah said.

He told participants of the meeting that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have approved it.

The meeting was attended by Local Bodies Secretary Najam Shah, Project Director Niaz Somro and the Malir deputy commissioner.

Shah instructed the project director to initiate development work on first phase of Lyari Expressway from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Quaidabad.

The Malir deputy commissioner told them that at least 400 to 500 houses are getting affected by the new route.

Shah instructed him to identify the areas where the government could provide homes to affected people.

Malir Expressway

On December 24, Bilawal Bhutto laid the foundation stone for the project. The four-lane expressway will run all along the Malir River from Hino Chowk near KPT Flyover to reach the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore via a link road.

It will be 39.3km long. It is being built, the government says, to provide a new route for traffic from the port to reach the highways.

The government is building it under public-private partnership of Rs28 billion. “[T]he provision of an exclusive, high speed access controlled corridor with modern facilities along the bank of Malir River is seen as an effective solution to link the new developments like the DHA City, Bahria Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar and other adjoining areas to the posh areas of Clifton and DHA Phases 1 to 8,” says the local government department’s report from October 2019.

The expressway would have six interchanges, six lanes, five bridges, five weigh bridges and 63 culverts and one underpass.

 
malir expressway Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Malir Expressway, Sindh, Karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.