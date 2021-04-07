Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh government announces 20 new projects for Karachi

CM promises more flyovers, underpasses and drains

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Sindh government announces 20 new projects for Karachi

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has announced 20 mega projects worth Rs5.78 billion for Karachi. These include flyovers, underpasses, and stormwater drains. "I want to strengthen the Karachi Development Authority by giving them a bail-out package and a plan worth more energy and resources," CM Murad Ali Shah said in a meeting on Tuesday. Under the projects, traffic in the city will be streamlined by constructing flyovers and underpasses, and dilapidated stormwater drains will be reconstructed. "I am happy today that out of 20, 10 major schemes have been completed and in the next financial year new major schemes will be launched," the minister remarked. The schemes completed include construction of the underpass at Submarine Chowrangi and its approaching roads worth Rs2.2 billion. Murad instructed Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah to beautify the underpass and open the road turning from Khaliquzzaman Road to Sunset Boulevard by bulldozing the building constructed on the way. Funds for the residents and shopkeepers in the building have been released as well. Here are other projects in the scheme: Improvement of Karachi zoo Road from Tank Chowrangi to Super Highway via Thado Dam Tipu Sultan flyover Hyder Ali Road underpass Tariq Road underpass Reconstruction of Stadium Road Rehabilitation of the roads surrounding Lea Market Landhi road Korangi 2 and 5 roadsBridge over Orangi nullah Water pipeline from Habib Bank to Pump 3 Other projects that are under construction include a stormwater drain from Star Gate to Chakora Nullah and the road from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Dawood Chowrangi. Traffic signals and indication boards are being fixed and beautification work of Mai Kolachi Road from MT Khan Road to Punjab Chowrangi has started.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has announced 20 mega projects worth Rs5.78 billion for Karachi. These include flyovers, underpasses, and stormwater drains.

“I want to strengthen the Karachi Development Authority by giving them a bail-out package and a plan worth more energy and resources,” CM Murad Ali Shah said in a meeting on Tuesday.

Under the projects, traffic in the city will be streamlined by constructing flyovers and underpasses, and dilapidated stormwater drains will be reconstructed.

“I am happy today that out of 20, 10 major schemes have been completed and in the next financial year new major schemes will be launched,” the minister remarked.

The schemes completed include construction of the underpass at Submarine Chowrangi and its approaching roads worth Rs2.2 billion.

Murad instructed Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah to beautify the underpass and open the road turning from Khaliquzzaman Road to Sunset Boulevard by bulldozing the building constructed on the way. Funds for the residents and shopkeepers in the building have been released as well.

Here are other projects in the scheme:

  • Improvement of Karachi zoo
  • Road from Tank Chowrangi to Super Highway via Thado Dam
  • Tipu Sultan flyover
  • Hyder Ali Road underpass
  • Tariq Road underpass
  • Reconstruction of Stadium Road
  • Rehabilitation of the roads surrounding Lea Market
  • Landhi road
  • Korangi 2 and 5 roads
  • Bridge over Orangi nullah
  • Water pipeline from Habib Bank to Pump 3

Other projects that are under construction include a stormwater drain from Star Gate to Chakora Nullah and the road from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Dawood Chowrangi.

Traffic signals and indication boards are being fixed and beautification work of Mai Kolachi Road from MT Khan Road to Punjab Chowrangi has started.

 
Karachi Murad Ali shah
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Murad Ali Shah, sindh chief minister, development package for karachi, karachi major schemes,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.