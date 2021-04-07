Sindh government announces 20 new projects for Karachi

The Sindh government has announced 20 mega projects worth Rs5.78 billion for Karachi. These include flyovers, underpasses, and stormwater drains.

“I want to strengthen the Karachi Development Authority by giving them a bail-out package and a plan worth more energy and resources,” CM Murad Ali Shah said in a meeting on Tuesday.

Under the projects, traffic in the city will be streamlined by constructing flyovers and underpasses, and dilapidated stormwater drains will be reconstructed.

“I am happy today that out of 20, 10 major schemes have been completed and in the next financial year new major schemes will be launched,” the minister remarked.

The schemes completed include construction of the underpass at Submarine Chowrangi and its approaching roads worth Rs2.2 billion.

Murad instructed Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah to beautify the underpass and open the road turning from Khaliquzzaman Road to Sunset Boulevard by bulldozing the building constructed on the way. Funds for the residents and shopkeepers in the building have been released as well.

Here are other projects in the scheme:

Improvement of Karachi zoo

Road from Tank Chowrangi to Super Highway via Thado Dam

Tipu Sultan flyover

Hyder Ali Road underpass

Tariq Road underpass

Reconstruction of Stadium Road

Rehabilitation of the roads surrounding Lea Market

Landhi road

Korangi 2 and 5 roads

Bridge over Orangi nullah

Water pipeline from Habib Bank to Pump 3

Other projects that are under construction include a stormwater drain from Star Gate to Chakora Nullah and the road from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Dawood Chowrangi.

Traffic signals and indication boards are being fixed and beautification work of Mai Kolachi Road from MT Khan Road to Punjab Chowrangi has started.