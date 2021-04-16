Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions, businesses to close by 6pm

The limitations will remain in place until May 16

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A view of a Karachi road during complete lockdown in Sindh on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Photo: ONLINE

The Sindh government has extended the coronavirus restrictions in the province till May 16, it announced Friday.

Business will be allowed to remain open from Sehri to 6pm, the home department said in a notification.

There will be no business activity on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the notification.

However, medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol stations, bakeries and milk shops have been exempted.

Restaurants

Open-air eateries can serve meals from Iftar till 12am. After that, only takeaways and deliveries are permitted.

Ban on weddings

The provincial government has banned all indoor and outdoor weddings in the province.

Closure of parks, cinemas and shrines

All parks, cinemas and shrines will remain closed. Social, political, cultural and sports events are prohibited too in the province.

The development comes at a time when the country continues to battle a raging third wave of coronavirus infections.

The virus has so far claimed 15,982 lives, while the number of total confirmed cases has crossed the 745,000 mark in Pakistan.

