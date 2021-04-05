Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday

The provincial government may extend the restriction

Posted: Apr 5, 2021
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
A view of Karachi's Regal Chowk. Photo: Online

Businesses in Sindh will remain closed on Friday and Sunday in view of rising coronavirus infections, the home department announced Monday.

There was confusion about these “safe days” previously, according to the home department. Different businesses in the same locality were observing different safe days during the week.

All business centres, markets and malls will now remain closed on Friday and Sunday, it said in a notification.

The notification issued on Monday was actually a modification of the March 31 notification issued by the government. The restriction will remain in place until April 11.

But the provincial government may extend it after April 11.






 

 
 

 

