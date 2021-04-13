Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh announces SOPs for mosques during Ramazan

Six-feet distance, no handshakes or hugs

Posted: Apr 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Photo: File

The Sindh government has announced coronavirus SOPs for mosques and imambargahs across the province for Ramazan.

A notification issued by the Home Department stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing masks. The precautionary measures highlighted are as follows:

  • Six-foot distance during prayers
  • Children and people of/above the age of 50 not allowed
  • Face masks mandatory at all times
  • Carpets to be removed and people to pray on ground
  • People showing symptoms of flu, fever not allowed
  • Hugs, handshakes not allowed

In the instances of violations, the administration of the mosques and imambargahs will be fined, the notification added. The orders will come into force from Tuesday, April 13.

Last month, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said that mosques across Pakistan will remain open in Ramazan. “The government will ensure strict implementation of the coronavirus SOPs during the holy month,” he said.

The decision was taken after coronavirus SOPs across the country rose. In the last 24 hours, 4,318 new cases were reported nationwide, while 118 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

Coronavirus government updates mosques
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

