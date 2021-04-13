Sindh announces SOPs for mosques during Ramazan

The Sindh government has announced coronavirus SOPs for mosques and imambargahs across the province for Ramazan.

A notification issued by the Home Department stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing masks. The precautionary measures highlighted are as follows:

Six-foot distance during prayers

Children and people of/above the age of 50 not allowed

Face masks mandatory at all times

Carpets to be removed and people to pray on ground

People showing symptoms of flu, fever not allowed

Hugs, handshakes not allowed

In the instances of violations, the administration of the mosques and imambargahs will be fined, the notification added. The orders will come into force from Tuesday, April 13.

Last month, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said that mosques across Pakistan will remain open in Ramazan. “The government will ensure strict implementation of the coronavirus SOPs during the holy month,” he said.

The decision was taken after coronavirus SOPs across the country rose. In the last 24 hours, 4,318 new cases were reported nationwide, while 118 people succumbed to the deadly virus.