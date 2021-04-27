Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh announces Rs1m compensation for officials dying of COVID-19

Families of contractual employees will be compensated too

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh announces Rs1m compensation for officials dying of COVID-19

Photo: File

The Sindh government has decided to pay Rs1 million compensation to relatives of government employees dying of COVID-19 or while performing COVID-19 duties.

Families of employees working on a contractual basis would be compensated too, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced Tuesday. He was presiding over a meeting of the provincial cabinet.

The meeting was informed that at least 24 police officers had died due of the virus.

The cabinet approved the deployment of military troops to assist civil administration in the implementation of virus SOPs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News government updates Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, Covid News, government updates, coronavirus, compensation, COVID-19,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.