Sindh announces Rs1m compensation for officials dying of COVID-19

The Sindh government has decided to pay Rs1 million compensation to relatives of government employees dying of COVID-19 or while performing COVID-19 duties.

Families of employees working on a contractual basis would be compensated too, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced Tuesday. He was presiding over a meeting of the provincial cabinet.

The meeting was informed that at least 24 police officers had died due of the virus.

The cabinet approved the deployment of military troops to assist civil administration in the implementation of virus SOPs.

