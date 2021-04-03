Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan

The Sindh government has announced new timings for schools for the month of Ramazan.

According to a timetable issued by the education department, here are the new timings for schools in the province:

Primary schools

>Monday to Thursday (first shift): 7:30am – 11:30am

>Monday to Thursday (second shift): 11:45am – 2:45pm

>Friday (first shift): 7:30am -10:30am

>Friday (second shift): 10:45am – 1:15pm

Elementary/secondary schools

>Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 8am – 1:30pm

>Friday: 8am – 12noon

The new schedule will be followed throughout the holy month. The government will announce the new timings after eid.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistanis will break their first fast on April 14.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted on April 13. “The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.”