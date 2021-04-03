Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan

Ramazan expected to begin on April 14

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has announced new timings for schools for the month of Ramazan. According to a timetable issued by the education department, here are the new timings for schools in the province: Primary schools >Monday to Thursday (first shift): 7:30am - 11:30am>Monday to Thursday (second shift): 11:45am - 2:45pm >Friday (first shift): 7:30am -10:30am >Friday (second shift): 10:45am - 1:15pm Elementary/secondary schools>Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 8am - 1:30pm >Friday: 8am - 12noon The new schedule will be followed throughout the holy month. The government will announce the new timings after eid. Earlier on Saturday, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistanis will break their first fast on April 14. In a tweet on Saturday, he said that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted on April 13. “The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has announced new timings for schools for the month of Ramazan.

According to a timetable issued by the education department, here are the new timings for schools in the province:

Primary schools
>Monday to Thursday (first shift): 7:30am – 11:30am
>Monday to Thursday (second shift): 11:45am – 2:45pm
>Friday (first shift): 7:30am -10:30am
>Friday (second shift): 10:45am – 1:15pm

Elementary/secondary schools
>Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 8am – 1:30pm
>Friday: 8am – 12noon

The new schedule will be followed throughout the holy month. The government will announce the new timings after eid.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistanis will break their first fast on April 14.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted on April 13. “The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.”

 
ramazan schools Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
sindh schools, sindh primary and secondary schools, ramazan timings,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.