Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh announces new restrictions for intercity transport

50% passengers allowed to travel

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh announces new restrictions for intercity transport

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has decided to operate intercity public transport at 50% capacity, a notification by the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department stated. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of the UK variant in Sindh. Under the new orders, all passengers and inter and intra-city transporters have been directed to ensure strict coronavirus SOPs implementations inside vehicles and at bus stands as well. Earlier this week, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah suggested a ban on inter-province travel across the country but the advice was rejected by the federal government. He said that the coronavirus situation did not deteriorate in Sindh due to the efforts of the provincial government. After the number of coronavirus infections increased in other provinces, Sindh took these precautionary measures to keep the situation curbed in the province. Businesses will only be allowed to remain open from 6am to 8pm.All indoor and outdoor weddings will be banned from April 6.Outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed until 10pm. Offices will be allowed to call 50% of staff members. 'No mask, no entry' policy at airports. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,234 coronavirus cases while 83 people lost their lives. According to experts, the third wave of the virus is more lethal than the first two waves.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has decided to operate intercity public transport at 50% capacity, a notification by the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department stated.

The decision was taken to prevent the spread of the UK variant in Sindh.

Under the new orders, all passengers and inter and intra-city transporters have been directed to ensure strict coronavirus SOPs implementations inside vehicles and at bus stands as well.

Earlier this week, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah suggested a ban on inter-province travel across the country but the advice was rejected by the federal government.

He said that the coronavirus situation did not deteriorate in Sindh due to the efforts of the provincial government.

After the number of coronavirus infections increased in other provinces, Sindh took these precautionary measures to keep the situation curbed in the province.

  • Businesses will only be allowed to remain open from 6am to 8pm.
  • All indoor and outdoor weddings will be banned from April 6.
  • Outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed until 10pm.
  • Offices will be allowed to call 50% of staff members.
  • ‘No mask, no entry’ policy at airports.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,234 coronavirus cases while 83 people lost their lives. According to experts, the third wave of the virus is more lethal than the first two waves.

 
lockdownS Public transport Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sindh coronavirus, sindh coronavirus situation, CM Murad Ali Shah, KP, Islamabad, Punjab, Uk variant, inter-city transport
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.