Sindh announces new restrictions for intercity transport

The Sindh government has decided to operate intercity public transport at 50% capacity, a notification by the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department stated.

The decision was taken to prevent the spread of the UK variant in Sindh.

Under the new orders, all passengers and inter and intra-city transporters have been directed to ensure strict coronavirus SOPs implementations inside vehicles and at bus stands as well.

Earlier this week, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah suggested a ban on inter-province travel across the country but the advice was rejected by the federal government.

He said that the coronavirus situation did not deteriorate in Sindh due to the efforts of the provincial government.

After the number of coronavirus infections increased in other provinces, Sindh took these precautionary measures to keep the situation curbed in the province.

Businesses will only be allowed to remain open from 6am to 8pm.

All indoor and outdoor weddings will be banned from April 6.

Outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed until 10pm.

Offices will be allowed to call 50% of staff members.

‘No mask, no entry’ policy at airports.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,234 coronavirus cases while 83 people lost their lives. According to experts, the third wave of the virus is more lethal than the first two waves.