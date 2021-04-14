Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh angry Census 2017 approved despite disagreement, Karachi not 16m

Will take up in parliament, says CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh angry Census 2017 approved despite disagreement, Karachi not 16m

In this file photo from December 2020, birds fly around the tomb of Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Photo: AFP

Karachi’s population cannot be just 16 million and Sindh is definitely not 47 million. Sindh’s chief minister plans to take up the province’s disagreement with Census 2017 in parliament since the Council of Common Interest approved it a day ago despite him voting against it.

“The CCI since its inception has been taking consensus decisions, but this was the first decision which has been taken with a vote dissent,” Murad Ali Shah told the Sindh cabinet in a marathon meeting Tuesday. He added that in such a situation he has to take up the matter in parliament. 

The chief minister had attended the CCI meeting over video link on Monday in which Census 2017 was approved. He had told the prime minister that all four provinces had serious reservations about the census result and it should be conducted anew.

Sindh’s problem with the census is that it disagrees that Karachi has only 16 million people and the total for the province overall cannot be 47 million. All of its political parties reacted badly when the numbers came out. The media, civil society and scholars also said it was gross undercount. “Even the Chief Justice of Pakistan is on record suggesting that Karachi’s population is perhaps twice than what has been reported in the provisional results,” wrote Dr Mehtab Karim, a demographer, in this article here for SAMAA Digital. “According to my calculations, about 8 million people who were under-reported in Sindh, perhaps 6 million were from Karachi and 2 million were from other urban areas.”

The population count is essential for holding local government elections. The Sindh government says it is ready to hold them but it can’t do this until constituencies are delimited afresh based on the new census. According to the constitution, constituencies or voter areas have to be delimited or redrawn after every census as population counts go up or down.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
what is karachi's population, census sindh, census 2017
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.