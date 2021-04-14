Sindh angry Census 2017 approved despite disagreement, Karachi not 16m

Karachi’s population cannot be just 16 million and Sindh is definitely not 47 million. Sindh’s chief minister plans to take up the province’s disagreement with Census 2017 in parliament since the Council of Common Interest approved it a day ago despite him voting against it.



“The CCI since its inception has been taking consensus decisions, but this was the first decision which has been taken with a vote dissent,” Murad Ali Shah told the Sindh cabinet in a marathon meeting Tuesday. He added that in such a situation he has to take up the matter in parliament.



The chief minister had attended the CCI meeting over video link on Monday in which Census 2017 was approved. He had told the prime minister that all four provinces had serious reservations about the census result and it should be conducted anew.



Sindh’s problem with the census is that it disagrees that Karachi has only 16 million people and the total for the province overall cannot be 47 million. All of its political parties reacted badly when the numbers came out. The media, civil society and scholars also said it was gross undercount. “Even the Chief Justice of Pakistan is on record suggesting that Karachi’s population is perhaps twice than what has been reported in the provisional results,” wrote Dr Mehtab Karim, a demographer, in this article here for SAMAA Digital. “According to my calculations, about 8 million people who were under-reported in Sindh, perhaps 6 million were from Karachi and 2 million were from other urban areas.”

The population count is essential for holding local government elections. The Sindh government says it is ready to hold them but it can’t do this until constituencies are delimited afresh based on the new census. According to the constitution, constituencies or voter areas have to be delimited or redrawn after every census as population counts go up or down.