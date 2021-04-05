Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sibi: Terror suspect killed in CTD operation

Four others arrested in Bakhtiarabad

Posted: Apr 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021
Sibi: Terror suspect killed in CTD operation

A terror suspect was killed and four others arrested during a raid by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Balochistan's Sibi Monday morning. The force conducted an operation in Bakhtiarabad after receiving a tip-off. The terror suspects, however, opened fire at them. An exchange of fire took place in which a suspect was killed and his partners were arrested. Two Kalashnikovs and a rifle were recovered from them. The slain terrorist was wanted in different cases. The arrested men are being investigated. The Counter-Terrorism Department, on the other hand, arrested two terror suspects in Lahore's Gulshan-e-Ravi. Explosive materials, hand grenades, and ammunition have been seized from them.
A terror suspect was killed and four others arrested during a raid by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Balochistan’s Sibi Monday morning.

The force conducted an operation in Bakhtiarabad after receiving a tip-off. The terror suspects, however, opened fire at them.

An exchange of fire took place in which a suspect was killed and his partners were arrested.

Two Kalashnikovs and a rifle were recovered from them.

The slain terrorist was wanted in different cases. The arrested men are being investigated.

The Counter-Terrorism Department, on the other hand, arrested two terror suspects in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi. Explosive materials, hand grenades, and ammunition have been seized from them.

 





 
 
 

 

