Sibi: Terror suspect killed in CTD operation

A terror suspect was killed and four others arrested during a raid by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Balochistan’s Sibi Monday morning.

The force conducted an operation in Bakhtiarabad after receiving a tip-off. The terror suspects, however, opened fire at them.

An exchange of fire took place in which a suspect was killed and his partners were arrested.

Two Kalashnikovs and a rifle were recovered from them.

The slain terrorist was wanted in different cases. The arrested men are being investigated.

The Counter-Terrorism Department, on the other hand, arrested two terror suspects in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi. Explosive materials, hand grenades, and ammunition have been seized from them.