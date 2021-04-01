Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities

It will be effective till April 12
Sialkot has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 areas because of the rising number of coronavirus cases.
A notification of the lockdown has been issued too. It has been imposed in the following “COVID-19 hotspots”.
There shall be controlled entry and exit in these areas.
The following rules will be applied:
The grocery stores and vegetable shops will remain open from 9am to 7pm, hospitals and pharmacies will be open 24/7, and milk and meat shops will operate from 7am to 7pm.
There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks which poses a “serious and imminent threat to public health”, the notification said.