Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities

It will be effective till April 12

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities

Photo: Online

Sialkot has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 areas because of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

A notification of the lockdown has been issued too. It has been imposed in the following “COVID-19 hotspots”.

  • Cantt UC-19
  • Muzaffarpur
  • Gohadpur
  • Model Town
  • Shahabpura
  • Jaurian Kalan
  • Bharth
  • Kotli Loharan
  • Ugoki
  • Water Works
  • Kharota Syedan
  • Ahmedpura
  • Fatehgarh
  • Kotli Behram
  • Younis Abad

There shall be controlled entry and exit in these areas.

The following rules will be applied:

  • Markets, shopping malls, restaurants to remain closed.
  • A complete ban on public and private transport.
  • A complete ban on all gatherings.

The grocery stores and vegetable shops will remain open from 9am to 7pm, hospitals and pharmacies will be open 24/7, and milk and meat shops will operate from 7am to 7pm.

There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks which poses a “serious and imminent threat to public health”, the notification said.

