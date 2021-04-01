Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities

Sialkot has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 areas because of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

A notification of the lockdown has been issued too. It has been imposed in the following “COVID-19 hotspots”.

Cantt UC-19

Muzaffarpur

Gohadpur

Model Town

Shahabpura

Jaurian Kalan

Bharth

Kotli Loharan

Ugoki

Water Works

Kharota Syedan

Ahmedpura

Fatehgarh

Kotli Behram

Younis Abad

There shall be controlled entry and exit in these areas.

The following rules will be applied:

Markets, shopping malls, restaurants to remain closed.

A complete ban on public and private transport.

A complete ban on all gatherings.

The grocery stores and vegetable shops will remain open from 9am to 7pm, hospitals and pharmacies will be open 24/7, and milk and meat shops will operate from 7am to 7pm.

There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks which poses a “serious and imminent threat to public health”, the notification said.