Shehbaz Sharif’s release gets postponed again

The release of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was postponed again on Friday as the Lahore High Court did not issue the written judgment of the money-laundering case.

PML-N’s Azam Nazeer Tarar, on the occasion, has said that Shahbaz can only be released when it is given.

The LHC had approved the bail of the PML-N president in a money laundering case against him on April 14.

His remand was extended on April 15 as he could not appear before the bench for the case hearing.

The jail administration stated that it could not present the former Punjab chief minister as it was dealing with the protests staged by the workers of outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The National Accountability Bureau has accused Shahbaz of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence revealed that Shehbaz, his sons Hamza and Suleman alongwith wife Nusrat Shehbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

Shehbaz’s lawyer had, however, argued that a reference has been filed and investigation completed, adding that all questionnaires mentioned by NAB have been answered too.

On October 22, the court said that Shehbaz has yet to provide the source of his funds for the acquisition of foreign assets, payment of monthly instalments, business documents, and the names of employees who have been managing his business in the money laundering case against him.

An accountability court indicted Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and daughter Javeria Ali among 10 others in the case on November 11.

He approached the Lahore High Court on March 26 for bail.