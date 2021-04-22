Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif’s bail approved following LHC’s split order

Three-member unanimously approves his pre-arrest bail

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif’s bail approved following LHC’s split order

Photo: Online

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will be released soon after a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court unanimously approved on Thursday his bail in the money laundering case.

He has been ordered to submit Rs5 million surety bonds. The bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Aalia Neelum, and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, was formed after an earlier bench had given a split ruling in the case.

On April 14, the court staff had announced “bail is allowed” while the PML-N leaders were waiting for the judgement. They celebrated the verdict, but Shehbaz could not be released due to the delay in the written order.

Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar approved the bail, while Justice Asjad Javed Ghural wrote a dissenting note in the written verdict issued on April 17.

Justice Ghural accused his senior colleague of issuing a short order ‘unilaterally’. He remarked, “It is shocking for me to observe here that it has been mentioned in the beginning paragraph of the said order that unanimous order qua grant of bail to the petitioner was announced, which is against the ground reality.”

During the court hearing on Thursday, the NAB prosecutor claimed that Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz owns assets worth Rs299 million, adding that she received 26 telegraphic transfers (TTs) in her account.

He said that Salman Shahbaz owns assets worth Rs2.25 billion, and he received 159 TTs worth Rs1.60 billion in his account.

Azam Nazeer Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz, who were representing Shahbaz, told the court that their client did not receive any TT in his account.

Speaking to the media outside the court, PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI government will stay in power for a few days now. They surrendered the writ of the state and no one trusts them now. “This country needs free and fair elections without any interference.”

Money laundering charges

NAB has accused Shehbaz of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

Shehbaz’s lawyer had, however, argued that a reference has been filed and investigation completed, adding that all questionnaires mentioned by NAB have been answered too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore high court money laundering Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.