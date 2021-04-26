Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

SHC orders demolition of ‘illegal structures’ at Lyari Park

SBCA DG issued notice

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SHC orders demolition of ‘illegal structures’ at Lyari Park

The Sindh High Court has ordered the authorities to stop the illegal construction at Lyari’s Ismail Shaheed Park.

The Sindh Building Control Authority has been instructed to take immediate action and submit a progress report. Notices have been issued to SBCA DG and other respondents.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that all illegal structures should be demolished immediately.

The petitioner claimed that encroachers have taken down the park’s boundaries and started construction work there. All the big parks in the city have been encroached upon and now they are after small parks, he remarked.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Harming Pakistan won't make a difference to West: PM Khan
Harming Pakistan won’t make a difference to West: PM Khan
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's District Central hotspots
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District Central hotspots
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.