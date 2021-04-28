Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
SHC orders demolition of illegal buildings in Karachi’s Delhi Colony

Court expresses anger at CBC

Posted: Apr 28, 2021
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
The Sindh High Court ordered on Wednesday the demolition of illegal buildings in Karachi’s Delhi Colony.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi expressed his anger at the Clifton Cantonment Board over its failure to stop illegal construction in the area. “Why hasn’t anything been done?”

He instructed the authorities to ensure the demolition of all illegal buildings and structures.

On orders of the Supreme Court, the Clifton Cantonment Board and the district government began an operation against illegal buildings in Karachi’s Delhi Colony on March 10. They demolished an 11-storey building.

Delhi Colony is a densely populated area and the CBC team faced difficulties because of the narrow lanes adjacent to the building.

A CBC spokesperson had earlier told SAMAA Digital that illegal constructions were on the rise in the past on political grounds.

“Political parties were involved in the construction of illegal buildings in areas where they had influence, but now the situation has changed,” the spokesperson said.

He warned of strict action against CBC officials involved in patronising these illegal constructions. The CBC administration has decided to take decisive action against all illegal constructions, according to the spokesperson.

