SHC commutes sentence of man convicted of killing madrassa student

The Sindh High Court commuted on Monday the death sentence of a man into life imprisonment. He killed a man during a brawl at a madrassa in 2015.

A trial court had awarded Fazal Mehmood a life term for the murder. He challenged his conviction in the Sindh High Court and requested it to be termed null and void.

A bench heard his appeal and remarked that that convict cannot be forgiven at any cost.

Mehmood murdered a man named Raziullah during a fight between madrassa students. A case against him was filed at the Bahadurabad police station.