Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
SHC commutes sentence of man convicted of killing madrassa student

Murder case was filed against him in 2015

Posted: Apr 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SHC commutes sentence of man convicted of killing madrassa student

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

The Sindh High Court commuted on Monday the death sentence of a man into life imprisonment. He killed a man during a brawl at a madrassa in 2015.

A trial court had awarded Fazal Mehmood a life term for the murder. He challenged his conviction in the Sindh High Court and requested it to be termed null and void.

A bench heard his appeal and remarked that that convict cannot be forgiven at any cost.

Mehmood murdered a man named Raziullah during a fight between madrassa students. A case against him was filed at the Bahadurabad police station.

