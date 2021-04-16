Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks

Hammad Azhar has been removed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks

Photo: AFP/file

Shaukat Tarin has been appointed Pakistan’s fourth finance minister during the PTI government in a major reshuffle on Friday.

The portfolio has been taken back from Hammad Azhar. This is the second such major change. On March 29, Hafeez Shaikh was removed from the post.

Just a day after Hafeez Sheikh was removed as the finance minister, there were reports that Tarin would be the next finance minister.

Geo News reported that Tarin said that he was “ready to directly work with” the government but had asked for 15 to 20 days to “deal with something he’s busy in.”

Tarin was already a member of the prime minister’s Economic Advisory Council. He has served as adviser to the PM on finance during the PPP’s tenure.

Who is Shaukat Tarin?

He is a banker by profession and worked as the president of HBL in 1997. In 2000, he built Union Bank, which was later sold to Standard Chartered Bank.

Tarin became a senator and the federal finance minister in president Asif Ali Zardari’s government. As the finance minister under the PPP government, Tarin signed the bailout program with the IMF under that government and concluded the seventh NFC Award. However, he left the ministry without completing his tenure to start his own bank, Silk Bank, where he served at top positions.

These changes come at a time when Pakistan has just received another $500 million from the International Monetary Fund as part of the $6 billion bailout package it signed in July 2019.

The third and latest tranche of the program brings the total borrowing for budget support to $2 billion.

Islamabad had signed the 39-month bailout program with the IMF to avert sovereign default because of a balance-of-payment crisis. The program will cost Pakistan $180 million in interest payments at less than 3% to be paid in 10 years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shaukat Tareen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.