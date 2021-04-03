Shaukat Tareen appointed member of Economic Advisory Council

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Saturday re-structuring of the Economic Advisory Council.

Shaukat Tareen, the former finance minister in the PPP-led federal government, has been inducted in the new council.

Tareen’s role has not been defined by the government but the former finance minister told Dawn that he will supervise the council as its convener.

PM Khan will be the chairman of the council and in his absence, the finance minister will head it.

At least 13 people from the private sector, including Arif Habib and Arif Sulehri, have been made members of the council.

It was first constituted in August 2018 and had 18 members. The council would assist the government on economic issues.