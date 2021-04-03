Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Shaukat Tareen appointed member of Economic Advisory Council

13 people from private sector have also been made its members

Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shaukat Tareen appointed member of Economic Advisory Council

File photo: Shaukat Tareen, financial advisor to Pakistan's PM Yousuf Raza Gilani, shows a copy of the Pakistan economic survey 2008-09 during a media briefing in Islamabad on June 11, 2009. (AFP)

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Saturday re-structuring of the Economic Advisory Council. Shaukat Tareen, the former finance minister in the PPP-led federal government, has been inducted in the new council. Tareen’s role has not been defined by the government but the former finance minister told Dawn that he will supervise the council as its convener. PM Khan will be the chairman of the council and in his absence, the finance minister will head it. At least 13 people from the private sector, including Arif Habib and Arif Sulehri, have been made members of the council. It was first constituted in August 2018 and had 18 members. The council would assist the government on economic issues.
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
