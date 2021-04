Your browser does not support the video tag.

Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has claimed that PML-N leaders have occupied 839 kanals of government land.

The Sharif family's house in Jati Umra is built on it, he claimed while addressing a press conference on Friday. Public land cannot be transferred in anyone else's name, he said.

The majority of the people to whom the land was transferred have sold it to the Sharif family, he added.