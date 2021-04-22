Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says he won’t apologise to NA speaker

Says NCOC should stop working

Apr 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has refused to apologise to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar.

The former PM was served with a show-cause notice on Wednesday for threatening to hit the speaker with a show during the assembly session in which the government tabled the resolution to discuss the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Abbasi, while speaking to the media in Islamabad, said that he seeks forgiveness from only Allah and no one else.

'NCOC should stop working'

The National Command Operation Center should stop working, he claimed.

The government is administering the coronavirus vaccines it received in charity. It couldn't even purchase them for its people. It is quite sad that people in Pakistan have no other option than to purchase vaccines.

He remarked that the cases are going down across the world, but they are increasing in Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while responding to Abbasi's remarks, said that the PML-N leadership just keeps telling lies. "From the Panama case to coronavirus, they will lie about everything," he added.

Absar Alam attack case

Journalist Absar Alam was attacked and wounded in Islamabad, Abbasi said. No one knows who was responsible for this. "We will raise this issue in Parliament."

He, however, said that he has no hopes from this Parliament. "We can't even hold a discussion on western countries posting blasphemous content here, what are the chances that we can discuss press freedom?"

'NAB is just for opposition'

The National Accountability Bureau is just made for the opposition, he remarked. "Everyone knows that the PTI government and its ministers are responsible for the sugar crisis. They should all be jailed."

Shehbaz Sharif has been jailed for more than a year for a crime he didn't commit. The same rule should apply to the government members too.

The cabinet keeps being reshuffled and imposing a ban on political parties. Then they go and hold negotiations with the banned group. "Does the cabinet not know that it doesn't have the authority to ban parties?"

