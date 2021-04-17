Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for UAE on three-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for a three-day visit.

He will meet UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other dignitaries.

During the visit, FM will hold consultations with UAE leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation.

He will discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation with the UAE leadership including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

The minister will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest and interact with the UAE media as well.