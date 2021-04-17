Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for UAE on three-day visit

Discussions on Pakistani workforce, trade

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for a three-day visit. He will meet UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other dignitaries. During the visit, FM @SMQureshiPTI will hold consultations with 🇦🇪 leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation. #PakFMinUAE pic.twitter.com/eqLPZFsR2N— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 17, 2021 He will discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation with the UAE leadership including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora. The minister will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest and interact with the UAE media as well.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for a three-day visit.

He will meet UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other dignitaries.

He will discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation with the UAE leadership including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

The minister will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest and interact with the UAE media as well.

 
