Shah Mahmood discusses Covid-19, regional security in Turkey visit

He attended a trilateral meeting with Afghanistan, Turkey

Shah Mahmood discusses Covid-19, regional security in Turkey visit

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi will return to Islamabad today (Sunday) after attending the Istanbul Conference on his three-day visit to Turkey. Before his departure, Qureshi said that one of the main purposes of his visit was to attend a trilateral meeting of Afghanistan, Turkey, and Pakistan. Despite a surge in Covid-19 cases in Turkey, the conference was held keeping in view the importance of the Afghan peace process. The moot could, however, not be held due to the absence of the Taliban, he said. Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkey kept up their trilateral engagement and discussed Afghan peace which followed a comprehensive declaration. The minister thanked Turkey for continuously supporting Pakistan on the issue of Indian Administered Kashmir. During a meeting with the Turkish foreign minister, the upcoming summit-level meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, to be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was discussed. In a meeting with the Afghan foreign minister, Qureshi took up the visa issue as well as the release of Pakistani prisoners detained in Afghanistan over petty crimes.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi will return to Islamabad today (Sunday) after attending the Istanbul Conference on his three-day visit to Turkey.

Before his departure, Qureshi said that one of the main purposes of his visit was to attend a trilateral meeting of Afghanistan, Turkey, and Pakistan.

Despite a surge in Covid-19 cases in Turkey, the conference was held keeping in view the importance of the Afghan peace process. The moot could, however, not be held due to the absence of the Taliban, he said.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkey kept up their trilateral engagement and discussed Afghan peace which followed a comprehensive declaration.

The minister thanked Turkey for continuously supporting Pakistan on the issue of Indian Administered Kashmir.

During a meeting with the Turkish foreign minister, the upcoming summit-level meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, to be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was discussed.

In a meeting with the Afghan foreign minister, Qureshi took up the visa issue as well as the release of Pakistani prisoners detained in Afghanistan over petty crimes.

 
