ShafqatMahmood trends in Pakistan as CIE exams start

British Council issues SOPs for venues, candidates
The Cambridge exams for A Level students started across Pakistan on Monday, April 26 despite the reservations raised by the students.
Many students said that they weren’t ready for the exams as the course wasn’t covered properly in online classes. Others said that they were scared to go to the examination halls as the country battles the third wave of the coronavirus.
They even approached the high courts in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore but their petitions were dismissed.
Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines @WaleedBaig44 visited Cambridge Examination Center in DHA Phase 8 to ensure compliance of SOPs. Social distancing and compulsory mask wearing was ensured. #WearAMask #TeamDCSouth pic.twitter.com/5wFmAerBTV— Deputy Commissioner South Karachi (@DCSouthKarachi) April 26, 2021
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that Cambridge exams for A Level students will start on April 26, while for O Level students on May 10. The decision was made after the federal government held a meeting with the Cambridge board.
Mahmood wished students the very best as they take their examinations. “These are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students’ best interest in view,” he said in a tweet.
With regards to AS students, “I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13-month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extraordinary situation,” he said. “I am very hopeful that a positive decision will come soon.”
Soon after this, #ShafqatMahmood became one of the top trends on Twitter. Many students still said that he should stop risking the lives of the students, others claimed that SOPs were not being implemented at various examination centres.
Mahmood remarked that “some nobodies who have jumped into this situation for cheap publicity are going so far as to distribute fake pictures of examination halls.” He claimed that their attempt to spread confusion has failed and will continue to fail because they are not interested in students but in self-projection.
On April 25, the Cambridge Assessment International Education released a statement in which it said that it has provided various options to Cambridge schools and students to support them through the pandemic.
The British Council has announced the following precautionary measures for students, venue staff, and invigilators.