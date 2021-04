Three women, two men, and two children were crushed to death by a speeding trailer on Luddan Road in Burewala Thursday morning.

The accident occurred near 463 EB village.

Rescue teams have reached the site. A crane has been called to the site.

All seven people died on the spot, the rescue personnel said. They were travelling to Luddan from Burewala in their car.

The bodies have been moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.