KDA land director sentenced in Karachi plot scam case

An accountability court sentenced on Thursday a Karachi Development Authority director to seven years in the Lines Area Re-settlement Project plot scam case.

In 2016, the National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against KDA Land Management Director Atta Abbas for illegally selling over 227 LARP plots.

Abbas remained the LARP director from 2013 to 2014. He sold these plots to the public after their illegal demarcation.

Abbas, a grade-19 officer, was appointed the KDA land management director in March. He has previously served as the KDA finance director.

In its verdict, the court said that Abbas was found guilty of fraud and cancelled his bail orders. He was sentenced to seven years and fined Rs5 million.

It sentenced five other KDA officers in the case too. These officers included Farid Ahmed Yousufani, Tahir Jamil Durrani, Farid Nasim, Shahid Umer and Wasim Iqbal.

They were involved in illegal demarcation and allotment of these plots.