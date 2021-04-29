Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
Senior journalist Mirza Khurram Baig dies of Covid-19 in Karachi

He has left behind his wife and three sons

Senior journalist Mirza Khurram Baig has died of coronavirus at a hospital in Karachi, his family and friends confirmed Thursday. Baig, who was aged 49, has left behind his wife and three sons. The journalist started his career from Pakistan Press International in 1990s. He went on to work with leading newspapers and TV channels such as The News, Express News and Dawn News. Baig was a popular figure in Karachi’s journalist fraternity. Kamal Siddiqui, former editor of The Express Tribune, remembers him as a brilliant journalist. It was a pleasant experience to work with Baig at The Express Tribune, Siddiqui says.
Senior journalist Mirza Khurram Baig has died of coronavirus at a hospital in Karachi, his family and friends confirmed Thursday.

Baig, who was aged 49, has left behind his wife and three sons.

The journalist started his career from Pakistan Press International in 1990s. He went on to work with leading newspapers and TV channels such as The News, Express News and Dawn News.

Baig was a popular figure in Karachi’s journalist fraternity. Kamal Siddiqui, former editor of The Express Tribune, remembers him as a brilliant journalist.

It was a pleasant experience to work with Baig at The Express Tribune, Siddiqui says.

 
