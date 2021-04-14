Senate chairman election: Islamabad court to hear Gillani’s appeal

The Islamabad High Court has accepted Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani’s intra-court appeal against the dismissal of his petition challenging the Senate chairman election.

The federal government, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and the Senate secretary have been named respondents. They have been ordered to submit their replies by April 26.

Gillani had contested the Senate chairman election on Pakistan Democratic Movement’s ticket against PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani on March 12. The PTI candidate was elected Senate chairman after securing 48 votes. Gillani received 42 votes but seven votes in his favour were rejected during the counting process.

Gillani claimed that the votes were rejected illegally so he challenged the result in the Islamabad High Court. The petition was dismissed because the court said that it cannot interfere in parliamentary matters under Article 69 of the Constitution.

He was appointed the Senate opposition leader on March 26 for which he reportedly sought the support of government allies. This led to a rift between the PDM members and PPP and ANP parted ways with the alliance.