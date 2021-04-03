Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Health

Sehat Sahulat Card launched for Islamabad residents: Asad Umar

PM Imran Khan launched the scheme on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Sehat Sahulat Card launched for Islamabad residents: Asad Umar

Photo: Sehat Sahulat Programme www.pmhealthprogram.gov.pk

The Sehat Sahulat Card is now available everyone in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the schemed for the people of the federal capital on Friday.

This was confirmed by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on Twitter.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s big decision for all citizens of Islamabad….. the Sehat Sahulat card system has been approved for all citizens of Islamabad,” he said.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to announce the facility and the system will be extended to Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.”

The PM had announced the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Malakand Division in November 2020 for over 1.2 million families.

The card is eligible for people living below the poverty line–earning less then $2 per day–in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Everyone is covered in the “newly merged districts of KPK” and Tharparkar in Sindh.

People with disabilities in AJK, GB, Islamabad and Punjab and the transgender community across Pakistan registered with NADRA are also covered, according to the programme website.

