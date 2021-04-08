SC instructs Karachi commissioner to demolish all illegal wedding halls

The Supreme Court has instructed the Karachi commissioner to continue the operation against all illegal wedding halls in the city.

The Karachi Registry was hearing a case against the construction of wedding halls on amenity plots.

The commissioner has been given powers to conduct an operation against illegal wedding halls in all districts and areas.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that wedding hall owners have been showing approval from the Sindh Building Control Authority. “Does the authority have the power to turn amenity plots into commercial plots?” All these documents are fake, he added.

In November 2020, the wedding hall owners staged a demonstration against the demolition in Karachi’s Korangi. They said that they had built wedding halls after legally acquiring the land.

Following this, the SBCA postponed its drive against 45 wedding halls.

In 2017, the Karachi Development Authority had conducted a drive to raze wedding halls built on welfare plots. At least 50 halls were demolished, including Lalazar in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Sara Lawn, situated on University Road. The operation was a part of a drive against the land mafia in Karachi.