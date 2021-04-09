Sarwar can clear misunderstandings between Tareen, PTI: Bharwana

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar can play a part in clearing the misunderstandings between Jahangir Tareen and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, party leader Aslam Bharwana said.

“Sarwar can do it,” Bharwana said in an exclusively interview with SAMAA TV. “He is in that position and is an experienced individual. He can play that part and I hope that he will do it.”

Bharwana further said that Tareen has not given any impression of wanting to overthrow the federal and Punjab governments.

Bharwana added that he doesn’t see the former National Assembly member parting ways with his party any time soon.

He would have definitely joined Pakistan People’s Party even if there was a one percent chance, he said.

Tareen had said that he has was not parting ways with the party after PPP’s Shehla Raza tweeted that the PTI leader will meet the PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari next week and will join the party. Raza has now deleted the tweet.

Tareen was side-lined by the ruling party after an inquiry commission on the 2020 sugar crisis accused him of benefitting the most from it.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that PTI and Tareen were “two separate things” and the ruling party no longer requires his services.