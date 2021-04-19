Sanghar: Three men electrocuted after high-voltage wire falls on them

Three men of a family died by electrocution after a live high-voltage wire fell on them, the Sanghar police said Monday.

The victims, a man, his son, and his father, were going back home on a motorcycle when a high-voltage wire fell on them.

The incident took place near the Tando Adam assistant commissioner’s house. The men died on spot, according to rescue officials.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital. The victims’ family told the police the men were going to drop off the child at school. The authorities have taken notice of the incident.

Investigations over how the wire fell are under way.