Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Pakistan Tuesday

Will hold delegation-level talks with his Pakistani counterpart

Posted: Apr 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: AFP FILE

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit on Tuesday, the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

The Russian foreign minister will have delegation-level talks with his Pakistani counterpart, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The talks will focus on the entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia relations and ways to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The two foreign ministers will exchange views on regional and international issues as well.

Lavrov’s visit is part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the Russian Federation, according to the Pakistani Foreign Office.

Qureshi earlier met Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Bishkek in June 2019 and the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Moscow in September 2020.

Bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia is growing across a wide range of areas, including security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process.

Over the recent past, deepening collaboration in economic, trade and energy sectors has been the focus of the two governments, according to the Foreign Office.

The visit will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues, it added.

The Russian foreign minister will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other Pakistani officials.

Pakistan Russia
 
