Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Don’t have hostile designs for any country: COAS to Lavrov

Discusses Afghan peace process, defence and security cooperation

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Don’t have hostile designs for any country: COAS to Lavrov

Photo: ISPR

Listen to the story
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, called on Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa at the military headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. According to the ISPR, the Russian foreign minister and the army chief discussed “matters of mutual interest, including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, and particularly the Afghan peace process”. “The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability, especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process,” it said. General Bajwa, according to the ISPR, said that Pakistan doesn’t have “hostile designs” for any country and it will continue to work for a “cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress”.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, called on Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa at the military headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the Russian foreign minister and the army chief discussed “matters of mutual interest, including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, and particularly the Afghan peace process”.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability, especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process,” it said.

General Bajwa, according to the ISPR, said that Pakistan doesn’t have “hostile designs” for any country and it will continue to work for a “cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress”.

 
Pakistan Russia
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Russia Pakistan, Sergey Lavrov Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Sindh government abolishes SBCA town system in Karachi
Sindh government abolishes SBCA town system in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.