Don’t have hostile designs for any country: COAS to Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, called on Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa at the military headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the Russian foreign minister and the army chief discussed “matters of mutual interest, including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, and particularly the Afghan peace process”.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability, especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process,” it said.

General Bajwa, according to the ISPR, said that Pakistan doesn’t have “hostile designs” for any country and it will continue to work for a “cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress”.