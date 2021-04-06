Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
Russian foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on a two-day visit

He will meet FM Qureshi, PM Khan during his visit

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Russian foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on a two-day visit

Russian FM Lavrov was received at the airport by FM Qureshi at the airport on April 6, 2021. Photo credit: Foreign Office

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit, the Pakistani Foreign Office said Tuesday. According to the FO, the Russian foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan during his two-day visit. “Foreign Minister Lavrov’s visit is part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the Russian Federation,” the FO said in a statement. “The visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues.”
