Russian foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on a two-day visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit, the Pakistani Foreign Office said Tuesday.

According to the FO, the Russian foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan during his two-day visit.

“Foreign Minister Lavrov’s visit is part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the Russian Federation,” the FO said in a statement.

“The visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues.”