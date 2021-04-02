Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Russia foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on April 6

Country’s foreign minister made the announcement on Twitter

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Pakistan for a two-day state visit on April 6. Russia’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement on Twitter. 💬 #Zakharova: On April 6-7, Sergey #Lavrov will visit #Pakistan, where talks with Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI will be held. 🇷🇺🇵🇰 The Ministers will discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism #RussiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/Q4WXkD89Bz— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 1, 2021 Lavrov will be accompanied by a small delegation. He will meet his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The diplomats will discuss political relations. They will also talk on issues such as economic situation along with country’s efforts against terrorism and the Afghan peace process. It will be the first state visit by a Russian foreign minister since 2012. Former diplomat Viktor Yanukovich had last visited the country during the tenure of Hina Rabbani Khar.
