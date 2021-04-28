Robber steals laptop from car parked in Karachi’s Zamzama

A man broke the window of a car parked in Karachi’s Zamzama Tuesday afternoon and stole a laptop, the police said.

According to CCTV footage obtained by the police, the man was seen walking on the streets peeping inside the cars parked there. Suddenly he was seen running towards a white car.

He broke the window of the vehicle, stole a laptop, and fled from the crime scene.

An FIR of the crime has been registered at the area’s police station. The suspect is still on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest him.