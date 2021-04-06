Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi construction company rider held over Rs30m bond robbery

FIR registered at Jamshed Quarters police station

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi construction company rider held over Rs30m bond robbery

Photo: FIle

Listen to the story
The Karachi police have arrested a rider of a construction company to investigate a robbery of prize bonds worth Rs30 million. The incident took place on Jamshed Road Monday afternoon. The rider had gone to the bank for depositing prize bonds. The CCTV footage shows the rider going to the bank with a bag. He is chased by a suspect wearing a helmet, who signals his partners to follow the rider. They intercept the motorcycle outside the bank and snatch the bag. Kashan, the owner of the construction company, said that it was the payment for the flats they sold out. “See, customers say that they have cash, so we have to take it,” he said. “My guy had only gone to the bank to deposit the money.” The police said the suspects were tipped off about the rider as they already knew he would go to the bank to deposit the bonds. An FIR against four unidentified suspects was registered at the Jamshed Quarters police station. The police said that carrying money in plastic bags and sacks was not a good idea. Such incidents can be controlled through funds transfer, they added.
