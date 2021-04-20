Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Resolution on French ambassador’s expulsion isn’t government’s opinion: Pakistan minister

Calls it a result of govt-TLP talks

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the resolution condemning the blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine was presented in parliament by a private member and it was not an opinion of the government. “It’s an opinion of a private member and it’s not an opinion of the government,” the minister told SAMAA TV on Tuesday. The minister said that other members will also give their opinion on the private member resolution. “In democracy, the majority takes the decision,” Chaudhry said. “Parliament’s majority will take a decision whether they are in favour of expelling the ambassador or not. “Parliament will take the decision and we will go forward with it,” he added. The National Assembly of Pakistan adopted on Tuesday a resolution condemning blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine, hours after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and government reached an agreement. The resolution condemned the publication of sacrilegious caricatures by Charlie Hebdo on Sept 1, 2020. Despite severe reaction from the Muslim world when the magazine first published such caricatures in 2015, it again tried to hurt the sentiments of Muslims, it said. The resolution demands: The expulsion of the French ambassador be debated in parliament All European countries, especially France, be conveyed the seriousness of the matter All Muslim countries be consulted and the issue be jointly presented before the international community In the end, it said that matters concerning international relations were the prerogative of the state and no person, group or party could exert pressure illegally when it came to this. The resolution said that provincial governments should set aside public space for protests so that there are no disruptions caused to daily life. Ruckus erupted in parliament after the PML-N demanded the government table the agreement it signed with the outlawed TLP. “The prime minister had the resolution tabled by a private member, none of the ministers sitting [in the assembly] presented it,” Ahsan Iqbal lamented. “The agreement should have also been tabled along with the resolution.” Chaudry, the information minister, said the PML-N is “more than welcome” to table its own resolution in parliament. The government’s negotiating team agreed to present the resolution in parliament during talks with the TLP, the minister said. “The body of the resolution was a result of talks between our ministers and TLP leaders,” he said. “Their demands have been met and there is no reason for a protest now.”
