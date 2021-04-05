Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Raza Rabbani tables bill seeking more powers for Senate

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Raza Rabbani tabled a bill seeking equal powers for Senate and National Assembly in the upper house of Parliament on Monday.

The constitutional bill 2021 seeks amendments in articles 57, 72, 73, 86, 126, 159, 160, and 166 of the Constitution.

He remarked that Senate has fewer powers compared to National Assembly, adding that the power should be shared between the two houses of Parliament. “Chief ministers should be allowed to on the floor of the Senate.”

Minister of State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan opposed the bill. He remarked that it is unacceptable.

Yousaf Raza Gillani comes with ‘an open heart’

Yousaf Raza Gillani, who was appointed opposition leader on March 26, made his inaugural speech at the start of the session. “I have entered this House with an open heart,” he said, adding that he will work with everyone.

“I assure the government to speak on their behalf if they need me,” he said. “I care about the country. We are not white-collared workers, we are here to serve the public.”

Gift remark irks Dilawar Khan

PML-N’s Azam Nazeer Tarar took a dig at Gillani for seeking the support of Balochistan Awami Pary for his appointment.

“Five tohfay [gifts] were sent for the appointment,” he remarked.

He even requested separate opposition benches for 27 members.

The remark, however, did not go too well with Dilawar Khan, who has been affiliated with BAP. He got up from his seat and started interrupting Tarar’s speech.

Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that the word ‘tohfay‘ does not violate any procedural rules or laws.

