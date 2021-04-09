Rawalpindi: Two arrested for smuggling weapons

Two men were arrested for smuggling weapons in Punjab, Rawalpindi police said Thursday.

The suspects, were identified as Naseeb Hakeem and Ubaidullah, were bringing the weapons in a vehicle.

“It was being brought from Dara Adam Khel and these suppliers were going to distribute it in different parts of the province. They are being investigated,” SP Rawal Town Ziauddin Ahmed said.

Their car was made to stop in the jurisdiction of City police station.

During the search, three .44 bore rifles along with a .223-bore rifle, 10 magazines and more than 63,000 bullets were seized.