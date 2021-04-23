Rawalpindi man arrested for brutally beating eight-year-old stepson gets bail

A man, who was arrested for beating his eight-year-old stepson, was released on bail Friday.

The video of the incident was shared online earlier this week. The man, Naveed, can be seen mercilessly beating the child while the eight-year-old keeps begging him to stop.

The police sprang into action after the video went viral and arrested Naveed on Thursday. They found the pipe with which the man used to beat his son.

“I snatched fruit from my brother and ate it, that’s why my papa beat me,” the kid told SAMAA TV. “Papa hit me with pipes and I kept yelling but nobody saved me.”

The child was sent to the Pakistan Sweet Home shelter in Islamabad and he wishes to stay there.

The director at the shelter said they will take good care of the child and educate him. “He will be an exemplary kid,” he added.

Naveed, however, was released on bail Friday. The man said it was a mistake and he didn’t know a case could be registered against him for beating his own children.

“I have made a promise that I would never even touch them,” he said.