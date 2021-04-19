Rasheed, Qadri reach Lahore for talks with TLP leaders

Federal Ministers Sheikh Rasheed and Noorul Haq Qadri will hold talks with the leaders of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in Lahore tonight at 10pm, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.

The second round of talks between the Punjab government and the outlawed TLP has ended in Lahore a while ago, Chaudhry said in a Twitter post.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Law Minister Raja Basharat represented the government in the talks.

“The third round of talks will begin at 10pm, in which Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri will participate,” the information minister said. He said the two ministers have reached Lahore.

Supporters of the outlawed religious party took 11 policemen hostage Sunday morning as the police cracked down on them. They were released after the first round of talks between the Punjab government and the group Monday morning.

Ban on TLP

Supporters of the religious party took to the streets earlier this week after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore on April 12.

On April 15, the government formally proscribed the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

In a notification, the Interior Ministry said it had reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP had “engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country”.

The religious group “intimidated the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent bystanders”, it added.

The party was proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organization involved in terrorism.