Rana Sanaullah to be booked under terrorism charges: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N leader targeted Punjab bureaucracy in statement

Posted: Apr 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will have to face terrorism charges for threatening the Punjab bureaucracy.

"He used the same language which his extremist party had used," said Chaurdhry. "It was previously used by MQM Chairman Altaf Hussain. He will be booked under terrorism charges and concerned laws."

"Action will be taken against him. No can be allowed to threaten the wives and children the officers."

He was referring to the statements made by Sanaullah in which he allegedly threatened Punjab chief secretary and Lahore commissioner over the possible demolition of Sharif family houses.

 
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
