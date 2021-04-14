Ramazan SOPs: Outdoor dining allowed till midnight, takeaway till sehri

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued new restrictions for Ramazan as coronavirus infections across the country continue to rise.

According to the new instructions, all games and cultural festivals have been cancelled. Indoor and outdoor gatherings of all sorts have been prohibited and a holiday will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Markets and shops will be allowed to operate from Sehri till 6pm.

Here are other orders that have been issued:

Indoor dining banned

Outdoor dining allowed till midnight

Takeaway and delivery allowed till sehri

Inter-province transport closed twice a week

70% passengers allowed in trains

50% passengers allowed in intra-city transport

50% work from home

The forum added that a smart lockdown will be placed in areas that have been declared virus hotspots. Entry and exit points of these neighbourhoods will be sealed.

On the other hand, precautionary measures for tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan have been tightened.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,681 new cases, while 135 people succumbed to the virus.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Federal Plannings Minister Asad Umar said that Pakistan will increase its vaccination by 3% after eid. He urged people to keep wearing masks and follow SOPs.