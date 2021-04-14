Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Ramazan SOPs: Outdoor dining allowed till midnight, takeaway till sehri

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued new restrictions for Ramazan as coronavirus infections across the country continue to rise. According to the new instructions, all games and cultural festivals have been cancelled. Indoor and outdoor gatherings of all sorts have been prohibited and a holiday will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays. Markets and shops will be allowed to operate from Sehri till 6pm. Here are other orders that have been issued: Indoor dining banned Outdoor dining allowed till midnight Takeaway and delivery allowed till sehri Inter-province transport closed twice a week 70% passengers allowed in trains 50% passengers allowed in intra-city transport 50% work from home The forum added that a smart lockdown will be placed in areas that have been declared virus hotspots. Entry and exit points of these neighbourhoods will be sealed. On the other hand, precautionary measures for tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan have been tightened. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,681 new cases, while 135 people succumbed to the virus. In a press conference on Tuesday, Federal Plannings Minister Asad Umar said that Pakistan will increase its vaccination by 3% after eid. He urged people to keep wearing masks and follow SOPs.
The National Command and Operation Centre has issued new restrictions for Ramazan as coronavirus infections across the country continue to rise.

According to the new instructions, all games and cultural festivals have been cancelled. Indoor and outdoor gatherings of all sorts have been prohibited and a holiday will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Markets and shops will be allowed to operate from Sehri till 6pm.

Here are other orders that have been issued:

  • Indoor dining banned
  • Outdoor dining allowed till midnight
  • Takeaway and delivery allowed till sehri
  • Inter-province transport closed twice a week
  • 70% passengers allowed in trains
  • 50% passengers allowed in intra-city transport
  • 50% work from home

The forum added that a smart lockdown will be placed in areas that have been declared virus hotspots. Entry and exit points of these neighbourhoods will be sealed.

On the other hand, precautionary measures for tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan have been tightened.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,681 new cases, while 135 people succumbed to the virus.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Federal Plannings Minister Asad Umar said that Pakistan will increase its vaccination by 3% after eid. He urged people to keep wearing masks and follow SOPs.

 
