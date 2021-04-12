Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday

The Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 13, Tuesday for the sighting of the Ramazan moon in Peshawar, while zonal committees will meet in their respective cities.

The meeting is being held in Peshawar to ensure they are no complaints about moon sighting and the participants are able to reach a consensus.

While addressing a press conference last week, committee chairperson Maulana Abdul Khyber Azad said that the country will celebrate Eid on the same day this year.

Representatives of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Ministry of Science and Technology, along with Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, a local ruet committee head, are expected to attend the meeting.

Sighting the moon ahead of major Islamic events (like Eid, Ramazan or Muharram) is an event in Pakistan. People wait on tenterhooks for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to decide whether the moon has been sighted or not. It gathers information from its sub-committees in provincial capitals and the main committee decides whether or not the moon has indeed been sighted.

The country has been celebrating Eid on two different days for the last few because of Popalzai as 90% of KP follows him, partly for his own stature but mostly because the Qasim Ali Khan Mosque Committee has been declaring moon sightings since before Partition. The committee records its monthly moon sightings in a register and is considered a credible source of information.

The central regions of KP — Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, and the merged districts — as well as Hangu and Lakki Marwat are following Popalzai, who often declares that the moon has been sighted a day before the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.