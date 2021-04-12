Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday

The meeting will be held in Peshawar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday

Photo: File

The Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 13, Tuesday for the sighting of the Ramazan moon in Peshawar, while zonal committees will meet in their respective cities.

The meeting is being held in Peshawar to ensure they are no complaints about moon sighting and the participants are able to reach a consensus.

While addressing a press conference last week, committee chairperson Maulana Abdul Khyber Azad said that the country will celebrate Eid on the same day this year.

Representatives of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Ministry of Science and Technology, along with Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, a local ruet committee head, are expected to attend the meeting.

Sighting the moon ahead of major Islamic events (like Eid, Ramazan or Muharram) is an event in Pakistan. People wait on tenterhooks for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to decide whether the moon has been sighted or not. It gathers information from its sub-committees in provincial capitals and the main committee decides whether or not the moon has indeed been sighted.

The country has been celebrating Eid on two different days for the last few because of Popalzai as 90% of KP follows him, partly for his own stature but mostly because the Qasim Ali Khan Mosque Committee has been declaring moon sightings since before Partition. The committee records its monthly moon sightings in a register and is considered a credible source of information.

The central regions of KP — Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, and the merged districts — as well as Hangu and Lakki Marwat are following Popalzai, who often declares that the moon has been sighted a day before the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ramazan Moon ruet-e-hil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ramazan moon sighting, ramazan moon, pakistan moon sighting, pakistan sighting, ramazan in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
'Jahangir Tareen doesn't have time for small transactions worth Rs2b'
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.