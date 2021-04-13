Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan

The holy month begins Wednesday

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The crescent for the holy month of Ramazan has been sighted in Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Tuesday evening.

The first of Ramazan will be on Wednesday, April 14. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement after a meeting of the moon sighting committee in Peshawar.

During the month of Ramazan, Muslims do not eat or drink between dawn and sunset. This is called fasting.

It is mandatory for Muslims who have reached adolescence to fast during Ramazan. Fasting allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Almighty Allah.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam.

