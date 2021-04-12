Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Ramazan in Saudi Arabia will begin on Tuesday

The announcement was made by the Supreme Court

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Ramazan in Saudi Arabia will begin on Tuesday

Photo: File

Listen to the story
People in Saudi Arabia will break their first fast on April 13, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced Monday. According to Arab News, the announcement was made after the meeting of the crescent department. In Pakistan, the government Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will gather in Peshawar to sigh Ramazan moon. Fawad Chaudhry, the minister for science and technology, had already announced that the moon will be sighted on April 13. “The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi,” Chaudhry had said a few days ago.
FaceBook WhatsApp

People in Saudi Arabia will break their first fast on April 13, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced Monday.

According to Arab News, the announcement was made after the meeting of the crescent department.

In Pakistan, the government Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will gather in Peshawar to sigh Ramazan moon.

Fawad Chaudhry, the minister for science and technology, had already announced that the moon will be sighted on April 13.

“The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi,” Chaudhry had said a few days ago.

 
ramazan Saudi Arabia
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Ramadan moon, Ramazan moon, Saudi Arabia moon, Ramazan in Saudi Arabia
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
'Jahangir Tareen doesn't have time for small transactions worth Rs2b'
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.