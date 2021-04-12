Ramazan in Saudi Arabia will begin on Tuesday

People in Saudi Arabia will break their first fast on April 13, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced Monday.

According to Arab News, the announcement was made after the meeting of the crescent department.

In Pakistan, the government Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will gather in Peshawar to sigh Ramazan moon.

Fawad Chaudhry, the minister for science and technology, had already announced that the moon will be sighted on April 13.

“The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi,” Chaudhry had said a few days ago.